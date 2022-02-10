Monroe DDA recognizes those who have contributed to the city’s success in 2021

Downtown Monroe continue to thrive

On Monday, Monroe Downtown Development Authority held its annual award ceremony to thank those who contributed to the city’s success and honor those who went above and beyond in giving their time, talents, and resources to Downtown Monroe in 2021. The reception took place at The Factory and was catered by Bistro South.

Winners and presenters of the 2021 Downtown Monroe Awards

Sadie Krawczyk, Monroe economic development director, gave an update on the success of the city last year, noting that the city did not lose one business downtown and in fact opened 13 new ones. Below is a list of some of the 2021 achievements that she shared with the attendees.

Krawczyk also shared the new branding that residents can expect to see more of in signage, memorabilia and promotional apparel coming soon. The City of Monroe was also named a GEM (Georgia Exceptional Main Street) and Krawczyk said the plan going forward is to raise the city’s downtown profile nationally as it has already made it to the top state-wide.

Krawczyk also gave some information on the upcoming large projects the city will be embarking on this year. These include the marketing and development of the old police department building on S. Broad Street, the development along Wayne Street of the city’s property across the road from the old police department and the development of the Downtown Green. She shared some renderings of potential development of the property on Wayne Street.

Business of the Year Business: JL Designs. This award celebrates innovative business concepts that attract customers and additional investment to downtown.

Golden Hammer: The Roe. This award recognizes excellence in the renovation and remodeling of buildings in downtown.

Sponsor of the Year: Broad Street Boots. This award celebrates a sponsor that goes above and beyond monetary support by volunteering numerous other resources for the success of downtown.

Volunteer of the Year: Monroe Junior Service League. This award honors the volunteer for selfless service to the betterment of downtown for citizens and visitors

The presentation of the annual awards concluded with a new award this year – The Distinguished Service Award. This inaugural award was presented to a man who has devoted himself to the betterment of downtown Monroe for decades – Charles Sanders.

Distinguished Service Award: Charles Sanders – Honoring 16 years of service on the Downtown Development Authority board and many more years of service to the downtown Monroe business community.