Monroe District 4 candidate to host Meet and Greet July 16

With qualifying for the Monroe Municipal Elections next month, candidates are already getting out and introducing themselves to voters. District 4 City Councilman Larry Bradley has decided not to run for reelection and Julie Sams has announced that she is throwing her hat into the ring to run for his seat.

Sams will be introducing herself to the community at a Meet and Greet from 3 – 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, at 105 E Washington St. in Monroe.

Sams shared the following letter in making her announcement.

Qualifying for the seats up for reelection this year will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 in the office of the Walton County Board of Elections and will end at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. The office of the Walton County Board of Elections is located at 1110 East Spring Street in Monroe. The qualifying fee for candidates is $180.00.

The election will take place on Nov. 7, 2023. The Monroe City Council seats up for reelection in November 2023 are for Districts 1, 2, 4, 5, and 7. District 4 is in the pink below.