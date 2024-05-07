Monroe Downtown Development Authority to discuss design, redevelopment projects and more at Thursday’s meeting

The Convention & Visitors Bureau meeting will follow

The Downtown Development Authority for the City of Monroe will meet at 8 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, at Monroe City Hall. The public is invited to attend. The Convention & Visitors Bureau meeting will follow at 9 a.m.

The full agendas for both meetings follow.

I. CALL TO ORDER

1. Roll Call

2. Approval of Previous Meeting Minutes

a. April 11, 2024 Minutes

3. Approval of Financial Statements

a. March Financials

II. PUBLIC FORUM

III. CITY UPDATE

IV. COUNTY UPDATE

V. COMMUNITY WORK PLAN & REPORTS

1. Downtown Design

2. Redevelopment Projects

3. Entertainment Draws

VI. PROGRAMS

1. Farmers Market

VII. FUNDING

1. Sponsorship

2. Community Event Grants

a. SWAT Trot Road Race

VIII. NEW BUSINESS

1. Stuever Studios Lease Extension Until Mid-July

2. Business Owners Banquet Discussion

IX. ANNOUNCEMENTS

1. Next Meeting – June 13, 2024 at 8:00 am at City Hall

X. ADJOURN

CITY OF MONROE

CONVENTION & VISITORS BUREAU AUTHORITY

MAY 9, 2024 – 9:00 A.M.

AGENDA

I. CALL TO ORDER

1. Roll Call

2. Approval of Previous Meeting Minutes

a. April 11, 2024 Minutes

3. Approval of Financial Statements

a. March Financials

II. CHAIRMAN UPDATE

III. DIRECTOR UPDATE

IV. OLD BUSINESS

V. NEW BUSINESS

VI. ANNOUNCEMENTS

Next Meeting – June 13, 2024 at 9:00 am at City Hall

VII. ADJOURN

