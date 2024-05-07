Monroe Downtown Development Authority to discuss design, redevelopment projects and more at Thursday’s meeting

The Convention & Visitors Bureau meeting will follow
The Downtown Development Authority for the City of Monroe will meet at 8 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, at Monroe City Hall. The public is invited to attend. The Convention & Visitors Bureau meeting will follow at 9 a.m.
The full agendas for both meetings follow.
I. CALL TO ORDER
1. Roll Call
2. Approval of Previous Meeting Minutes
a. April 11, 2024 Minutes
3. Approval of Financial Statements
a. March Financials
II. PUBLIC FORUM
III. CITY UPDATE
IV. COUNTY UPDATE
V. COMMUNITY WORK PLAN & REPORTS
1. Downtown Design
2. Redevelopment Projects
3. Entertainment Draws
VI. PROGRAMS
1. Farmers Market
VII. FUNDING
1. Sponsorship
2. Community Event Grants
a. SWAT Trot Road Race
VIII. NEW BUSINESS
1. Stuever Studios Lease Extension Until Mid-July
2. Business Owners Banquet Discussion
IX. ANNOUNCEMENTS
1. Next Meeting – June 13, 2024 at 8:00 am at City Hall
X. ADJOURN
CONVENTION & VISITORS BUREAU AUTHORITY
MAY 9, 2024 – 9:00 A.M.
AGENDA
I. CALL TO ORDER
1. Roll Call
2. Approval of Previous Meeting Minutes
a. April 11, 2024 Minutes
3. Approval of Financial Statements
a. March Financials
II. CHAIRMAN UPDATE
III. DIRECTOR UPDATE
IV. OLD BUSINESS
V. NEW BUSINESS
VI. ANNOUNCEMENTS
- Next Meeting – June 13, 2024 at 9:00 am at City Hall
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.