Monroe Downtown Development Authority to discuss design, redevelopment projects and more at Thursday’s meeting

05/07/2024 Sharon Swanepoel Government 0

The Convention & Visitors Bureau meeting will follow

The Downtown Development Authority for the City of Monroe will meet at 8 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, at Monroe City Hall. The public is invited to attend. The Convention & Visitors Bureau meeting will follow at 9 a.m.

The full agendas for both meetings follow.

I.       CALL TO ORDER

1.      Roll Call

2.      Approval of Previous Meeting Minutes 

a.      April 11, 2024 Minutes

3.      Approval of Financial Statements

a.      March Financials

II.    PUBLIC FORUM
III. CITY UPDATE 
IV. COUNTY UPDATE 
V.    COMMUNITY WORK PLAN & REPORTS

1.      Downtown Design

2.      Redevelopment Projects 

3.      Entertainment Draws  

VI. PROGRAMS

1.      Farmers Market 

VII.          FUNDING

1.      Sponsorship 

2.      Community Event Grants 

a.      SWAT Trot Road Race

VIII.       NEW BUSINESS 
1.      Stuever Studios Lease Extension Until Mid-July  
2.      Business Owners Banquet Discussion
IX. ANNOUNCEMENTS

1.      Next Meeting – June 13, 2024 at 8:00 am at City Hall 

X.    ADJOURN

CITY OF MONROE

CONVENTION & VISITORS BUREAU AUTHORITY

MAY 9, 2024 – 9:00 A.M.

AGENDA

I.       CALL TO ORDER

1.      Roll Call

2.      Approval of Previous Meeting Minutes 

a.      April 11, 2024 Minutes

3.      Approval of Financial Statements

a.      March Financials

II.    CHAIRMAN UPDATE
III. DIRECTOR UPDATE 
IV. OLD BUSINESS 
V.    NEW BUSINESS
VI. ANNOUNCEMENTS
  1. Next Meeting – June 13, 2024 at 9:00 am at City Hall 
VII.          ADJOURN

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply