Monroe expected to adopter lower millage rate for city taxes at Tuesday’s City Council meeting

The City of Monroe is expected to vote on a reduced millage rate at Tuesday’s City Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

The 2023 net tax digest from Walton County reflects an increase of 28.5 % over last year as a result of reassessments and growth in the digest. To keep the millage rate the same as last year, it would need to be advertised as a tax increase. The City is therefore proposing to adopt the rollback rate of 6.467 mills which, although technically 0.593 mills less than 2022, will still net the city an increase of $571,000 if 100 % of the taxes due are collected.

Other items on the agenda include restaurant permits, subdivision updates, revision of the alcohol ordinance and changes to traffic patters. The meeting will take place in council chambers at the Monroe City Hall. beginning at 6.00 p.m. City Hall is located at 215 N. Broad Street. The community is invited to attend.

The full agenda follows:

CALL TO ORDER

Invocation Roll Call Approval of Agenda Approval of Consent Agenda

a. July 17, 2023 Council Minutes

b. July 17, 2023 Executive Session Minutes

c. June 20, 2023 Planning Commission Minutes

d. June 27, 2023 Historic Preservation Commission Minutes

II. PUBLIC FORUM Public Presentation(s)

a. Hurricane Elite Proclamation Public Comment(s)

III. BUSINESS ITEMS City Administrator Update Assistant City Administrator Update Department Requests

1

a. Police: Approval – Walton County School SRO Program Agreement

b. Police: Approval – Walton County School SRO Program Agreement for Foothills

Regional High School

c. Police: Approval – George Walton Academy SRO Program Agreement

IV. NEW BUSINESS Public Hearing(s)

a. Conditional Use – 113 North Broad Street

b. Rezone – 707 South Madison Avenue

c. Development Regulations Text Amendment #7

d. Zoning Ordinance Code Text Amendment #17

e. Traffic Pattern Change

f. Southview Drive Cul-de-sac Proposal New Business

a. Application – Spirituous Liquors and Beer & Wine On-Premise Consumption – The

Thirsty Moose

b. Conditional Use – 113 North Broad Street

c. Rezone – 707 South Madison Avenue

d. Preliminary Plat – Bell Street Subdivision

e. Preliminary Plat – Brookland Commons

f. 1st Reading – Development Regulations Text Amendment #7

g. 1st Reading – Zoning Ordinance Code Text Amendment #17

h. 1st Reading – Alcoholic Beverage Ordinance Amendment

i. Approval – 2023 Millage Rate

j. Approval – Traffic Pattern Change

k. Approval – Southview Drive Cul-de-sac

V. DISTRICT ITEMS District Items Mayoral Update

VI. EXECUTIVE SESSION

2 Personnel Issue (s) Legal Issue (s)

VII. ADJOURN

VIII. DEPARTMENT REPORTS & INFORMATION Monthly Central Services Report Monthly Code Report Monthly Economic Development Report Monthly Finance Report Monthly Fire Report Monthly Police Report Monthly Solid Waste Report Monthly Streets & Transportation Report Monthly Telecom Report Monthly Water, Sewer, Gas & Electric Report