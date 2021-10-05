Monroe Fall Fest downtown is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9

Fall weather is beginning to settle in and fall fun in Walton County continues this Saturday, Oct. 9 with the Fall Fest in downtown Monroe.

You can then head downtown for the annual Pet Costume Contest at 11 a.m. at the Historic Court House and the annual Children’s Contest at 1 p.m. Registration (with a $5 donation) for the pet competition is from 10 – 10:45 a.m. Registration for the children’s contest is from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. and it is free. Prizes are given for the best costume in each age group for the kids’ costume contest.

There will be ribbons awarded in each category in the pet contest and the winners of each category will compete for Best in Show. For pet costume contest information – CLICK HERE

In the kids costume contest prizes will be awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place for the best costume in

each of the three age groups (0 – 4, 5 – 9 and 10 – 13.) There will also be a group/family award. For Kids costume contest information – CLICK HERE

This annual Fall Fest is again presented by Synovus Bank. Families can come downtown to enjoy the sites, sounds, tasty food and activities of downtown Monroe. Don’t forget to stop by the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts that will have its October 2021 Saturday Soiree with lots of activities for the Fall Fest.

If you missed registering as a vendor, unfortunately you are too late. Please note that Vendor Registration is now closed.