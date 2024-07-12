Monroe family seeks help locating missing teen

17-year-old Cheyenne Stalans went missing from concert in Atlanta July 2

T.J. and Brittany Stalans, of Monroe, are asking if anyone has any information about the whereabouts of their daughter, Cheyenne Stalans, 17. The teen reportedly went missing on July 2, 2024 from Atlanta while attending Megan Thee Stallion Concert at the State Farm Arena. Due to the location she was last seen, Atlanta Police Department is handling the investigation.

“Everyone is asking what you can do to help, but spreading the word honestly would be the most help,” her father, T.J. Stalans, said. If you are able to share the information through social media or any other medium, you are asked to please do so.

If anyone has information that will help locate Cheyenne, they are asked to contact Missing Persons at APD, 404-546-4235.

