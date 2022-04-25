Monroe Farmers Market begins downtown May 7

The Monroe Farmers runs from May 7 to Oct. 8

The Monroe Farmers Market is held every Saturday, from May 7 – Oct. 8 on Court Street in Downtown Monroe. There are new hours this year – from 9 am to 1 pm. This is a great opportunity to feed your healthy lifestyle. The Monroe Farmers Market is also a Wholesome Wave market so EBT dollars spent at the market are doubled.

You are invited to visit the market and enjoy local produce, baked good, handmade artisan crafts and live music each week!

Vendor applications for the 2022 season are closed.

For more info: monroefmdowntown@gmail.com