Monroe Farmers Market returns for 2023 season

The Monroe Farmers Market began this Saturday, May 6, 2023, and will continue from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until Oct. 7. The market takes place on Court Street in downtown Monroe and is a Wholesome Wave market, which means EBT dollars spent at the market are doubled.

The community is invited to come out on a Saturday morning and enjoy local produce, baked good, handmade artisan crafts and live music. And the last Saturday of the month during the months of June, July and August, seniors are invited to drop in for the Senior bucks program. The first 40 adults 65 and up receive a $5 voucher to spend on fruits and veggies at the market.

For more information, review the rules and guidelines HERE or email the market manager, Audrey Fuller.