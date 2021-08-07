Monroe Fire Department and Adventure Bags, Inc team up to help ease crisis situations for children

“Creating security & comfort across Walton County, one bag at a time!”

Monroe Fire Department receive care book-bags from Adventure Bags, Inc. on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Contributed photo

Monroe, Ga— 08/06/2021 — On Friday, the City of Monroe Fire Department announces a partnership with the non-profit, Adventure Bags, Inc, to provide book-bag filled with overnight essentials and comfort items to children who are in crisis. Adventure Bags, Inc. donates these bags at no charge to agencies that serve children across the state. These book-bags are used to comfort a child who is in a situation that is beyond their control, as well as a tool for the agencies, foster homes, shelters, and first responders who serve children and/or families as a relationship builder and to assist them in situations as they navigate through the first 24-48hrs of displacement.

“With these bags, it is our desire that no child be without something that they can call their own and feel a sense of security and comfort during traumatic situations,” said Misty Manus, Executive Director, of Adventure Bags, Inc.

Information about this organization and these bags can be found on Adventure Bags Inc, website at www.adventurebags.org or follow them on FACEBOOK at Adventure Bags.

More about Adventure Bags

Adventure Bags, Inc was founded in October of 2011, and since has served over 40,000 children, while partnering with over 150 agencies in 147 counties in the state of Georgia. The City of Monroe Fire Department, located in Monroe Georgia, is dedicated to protecting the lives and property of their citizens and visitors to the community through fire prevention, public education, and the delivery of professional fire and emergency services. The department appreciates the partnership that Adventure Bags, Inc. has started and will continue to lean on them when they are in need.