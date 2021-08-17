Monroe Football Hurricanes Annual Blowout Parade and Pep Rally is Thursday

Football season is here and in Monroe and that means the Annual Blowout Parade and Pep Rally is planned for this Thursday, Aug. 19, before the first big game of the season on Friday against Loganville’s Red Devils.

There will be a parade in Downtown Monroe for the kickoff of the official start to the football season in Monroe with Walton County Rec Ball, Carver Middle School and of course, the Monroe Area Purple Hurricanes. Parade begins at 6:00 p.m., followed by a pep rally on the Court House lawn.

The game Friday will be at Loganville Red Devil Stadium.