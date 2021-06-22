Monroe, Ga. man arrested in ‘historic drug bust’ in Towns County

On its Facebook page, the Towns County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that Alex Michael Robinson, 32, of Monroe, Ga. was arrested and charged with five counts related to drug trafficking. The bust is reported as “historic.” Seized in the bust were 6 lbs of meth, 4 lbs of marijuana, methamphetamine pills, Xanax, various other pills, three handguns and cash. Robinson is described as a major drug supplier and trafficker in Towns County.

Photo courtesy of Towns County Facebook Page

Towns County Sheriff Ken Henderson described this as the culmination of a four-month investigation and three-day around-the-clock investigation. A team from the Towns County Sheriff’s Office reportedly converged on the suspect last Thursday and arrested him without incident. He allegedly was heavily armed at the time.

“These drugs were targeted for specific locations in Towns County to be cut into smaller amounts and delivered to specific drug dealers in Towns County. This will impact the supply chains of drugs coming into Towns County and sold to our community and youth,” Towns County Sheriff’s Office noted in the press release on its Facebook page.

Robinson is charged with:

Trafficking in Marijuana

Trafficking in methamphetamine over 400 grams

Possession of schedule IV-controlled substance

Possession of a stolen firearm

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

