Monroe Historic Preservation Meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday

The City of Monroe Historic Preservation Meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at City Hall located at 215 N Broad Street. The community is invited to attend. The agenda follows.

AGENDA

  1. CALL TO ORDER
  2. ROLL CALL
  3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA
  4. MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING

1. Previous Minutes 9/27/2022

  1. OLD BUSINESS
  2. NEW BUSINESS
    1. Request – for COA – Awning & Signage – 115 N. Broad St.
    2. Request – for COA – Shed – 122 3rd St
    3. Request – for COA – Exterior Changes – 208 S. Broad St.
    4. Request – for COA – shed -123 W 5th St
    5. Request – for COA – Awning – 114 N. Broad St
    6. Request – for COA – Deck & Shed – 225 Boulevard
  3. ADJOURNMENT

