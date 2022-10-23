Monroe Historic Preservation Meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday

The City of Monroe Historic Preservation Meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at City Hall located at 215 N Broad Street. The community is invited to attend. The agenda follows.

AGENDA

CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL APPROVAL OF AGENDA MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING

1. Previous Minutes 9/27/2022

OLD BUSINESS NEW BUSINESS Request – for COA – Awning & Signage – 115 N. Broad St. Request – for COA – Shed – 122 3rd St Request – for COA – Exterior Changes – 208 S. Broad St. Request – for COA – shed -123 W 5th St Request – for COA – Awning – 114 N. Broad St Request – for COA – Deck & Shed – 225 Boulevard ADJOURNMENT