Monroe Hurricanes travel basketball team headed to Nationals in July

13/14 Team won all five games in Super National qualifier in Biloxi, MS

Monroe Hurricanes is a travel basketball team that has been dominating the scene since they stepped on the court. They have two age groups 11/12U and 13/14U. The program was established in 2023 under the J.U.M.P Outreach Ministry and they pride themselves on being a faith based organization. They have been inclusive in coaching athletes that fall on the autism spectrum and building rapport within the community. The organization is a nonprofit and donors can donate at JumpOutreach.org or Cashapp $JumpOutreach.

The 11/12U team is coached by Tiffany Cooper and Ykinna Patmon the team players are:

Semaj Ansley

Mychal Towler

Emaj Smith

Chase Robinson

Ayden Griffin

Brandon Saner

Jayden Ansley

Toriano Jackson

Prince Wimberly

Santino Odom

De’Angelo Sorrell

Skylar Batts

Jaiden Brown

This past weekend May 19-May21, they attended the Super National Qualifier in Biloxi, MS. The boys ended up being 2-2 in the tournament. They didn’t win the championship but the boys worked hard and played harder!

Now the 13/14U team is coached by District 3 Councilman Chaz Boyce, Craig Jernigan and Chris Harris. This team is not your ordinary youth basketball team. This is a brotherhood, a family!! The chemistry these young men have on and off the court is unbelievable. They support each other in life and in academics. Always willing to help each other out.

During the weekend of May 5-7, they were runners up and punched their ticket to the National Super National Qualifier in Biloxi, MS. Their goal was to WIN and be crowned CHAMPIONS at the last tournament that leads to the National Championship game in FL. The Monroe Hurricanes had already earned their right to play at the National Championship because they have been runner up twice; however, they yearned that free entry fee! For whichever team that won, that team got their entry fee paid. Well the 13/14 team went and DOMINATED the tournament!! They WON all five games!! 2 games on May 20 and 3 games on May 21!! They are SUPER NATIONAL QUALIFIER CHAMPIONS!!! These boys played so well and with so much determination, confidence, and synchronicity that college recruiters took the score sheet to remember their names!!! Monroe and all surrounding cities should pay attention to these young men names as they all have a bright future ahead of them. Team members are:

Tre Robinson

Breylen Jernigan

Maurkez Johnson

Javien Jones

Lewis Hendrix

Billy Hendrix

Alex Sharp

Elijah Capers

Aidan Wages

Cortavious Scott

Cortravious Vinson

JaMonte Middleton

Logan Frederick

Brayden Kilgore

The team is raising funds to help cover additional expenses to nationals!! All donations are tax exempt!! Please support your local youth program and help these young athletes get to Nationals!! Nationals will be July 12-16 in Winter Haven, FL!