Monroe Junior Service League Gala next month benefits F.I.S.H. Medical and Dental

The Monroe Junior Service League is presenting The Mad Hatter’s Ball fundraising gala at the Factory at Walton Mill in Monroe on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. The event is from 7 – 11 p.m. and the dress code is formal attire.

The funds raised from this event will benefit Faith in Serving Humanity (F.I.S.H.) Medical and Dental programs. These programs help provide medical and dental services to members of the community who are in financial need and unable to obtain services in which they are desperately in need.

The Monroe Junior Service League MJSL is “an organization of women with a mission to promote volunteerism, and to demonstrate the effectiveness of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.”

The cost of the tickets are $80 per person or $600 for a table of eight. The tickets include dinner and drinks. There are also sponsorships available for businesses or organizations. Click or tap on this link for information on sponsorship. Access the purchase of tickets through the QR Card on the flyer below.