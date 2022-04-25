Monroe Junior Service League hosting community-wide yard sale at Athens Tech campus

$25 for sale spot – you get to keep sale proceeds

Spring cleaning leave you with stuff you don’t need, but someone else might?

The Monroe Junior Service League is is having its last fundraiser for the year on May 7 – a community-wide yard sale at the Athens Technical College campus located at 212 Bryant Road, Monroe. Sellers pay $25 for a spot to sell their items and they keep all their proceeds.

Interested persons can contact the Monroe Junior Service League at mjslraffle@gmail.com or through Facebook messenger.