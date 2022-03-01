Monroe Junior Service League hosts Masquerade Ball to benefit FISH Medical and Dental programs

Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler!

The Monroe Junior Service League is hosting a Masquerade Ball at the Factory in Monroe from 7 – 11 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022. You are invited to join for an evening of New Orleans themed fun to benefit FISH (Faith and Servicing Humanity) Medical & Dental. You can enjoy an Old New Orleans inspired evening with an Louisiana style dinner, tunes played by The Fabulous Boomers, signature cocktails, a “pay to pop” balloon wall and of course, fun masquerade masks! The Factory at Walton Mill is located at 600 S Broad Street in Monroe, GA 30655. View Map

Formal attired is required for the evening and don’t forget to bring cash for fundraisers throughout the evening. Tickets are $75 plus service fees. Click or tap on this link to purchase your tickets.

About our beneficiary:

FISH MD served 3,182 people as of the end of September 2021. This would have cost patients $1,233,698. The dental program completed 880 visits – which would have cost patients $560,970. Those who are served express their gratitude for the help that improves their quality of life and, in dozens of cases, saves their life. While we are grateful to be serving so many people in Walton County, the need is still great. We have more than 1,000 patients waiting for dental appointments and the need on the medical side is just as great. The services of medical professionals and the financial support provided by our community makes it possible for us to do this work.

Interested in purchasing a table? Email Amy Hicks: amyeh143@yahoo.com | Tickets are non-refundable.