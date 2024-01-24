Monroe Junior Service League is hosting a Bond-themed gala in support of FISH MD. You are invited to “don your finest formal attire for an evening filled with dinner, drinks, and Bond-inspired entertainment. Don’t miss your chance to participate in thrilling prize opportunities – get your tickets now and prepare for a night of espionage and elegance.”

And it is all for a great cause – Faith in Serving Humanity’s health assistance. FISH MD assists Walton County residents in need who are either uninsured or under-insured. It works to “stabilize the health of the indigent, homeless, and those from low-income households in Walton County.”

The event is from 7 to 11 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the Factory at the Mill in Monroe. Tickets for the fundraiser are $100 for an individual ticket or $750 for a table of eight. The ticket includes dinner and two drink tickets. There will be dancing and formal attire is required.

Click or tap on the image above to buy your tickets. $100 each or $750 for a table of 8.

Tickets for the License to Party Gala, a Bond-themed extravaganza in support of Fish MD, also are available at monroejsl.org/gala or access them through the QR Code embedded in the flyer below.

