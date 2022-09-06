Monroe man critically injured following dispute at a Baldwin County bar

A Monroe man is in critical condition in a Macon hospital after allegedly being hit over the head at with a liquor bottle while camping at an RV and camp ground on Lake Sinclair in Baldwin County late last month.

According to the Union Recorder, Stephen “Neil” Woolever, 58, of Monroe, Ga., was one of two men who were allegedly attacked by Anthony Richard Tuberville at the campground where he was waiting for them when they returned from Duke’s Lounge at a marina on Lake Sinclair. The suspect had gotten into an altercation with the two men at the bar earlier but they had declined to press charges when police responded. Tuberville had, however, been thrown out of the bar. Police were later called to the campground where both Woolever and Seth Alan Plunkett, 46, of Melbourne, Fla. had allegedly been attacked by Tuberville.

Both men received serious injuries and were treated at the scene by first responders with Baldwin County Fire Rescue and personnel from Grady Emergency Medical Services before being taken by ambulances to Atrium Health Navicent, the Medical Center in Macon.

Woolever’s sister-in-law, Carla Lowry has started a GoFundMe account to raise money to help the family as Woolever recovers from serious head injuries.

Tuberville was subsequently arrested by Baldwin County Law Enforcement and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

You can read the full story on the Union Recorder or on Union2KNews as shared by Lowry.