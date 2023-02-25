Monroe man in custody following alleged driveway murder

MONROE. Ga. (Feb. 24, 2023) — The City of Monroe Police Department confirmed that a 24-year-old Monroe man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Terrence Gaither, 37, of Monroe.

Police had responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Green Street at 11:23 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023 and arrived to find Gaither lying in a driveway with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

De’erreist Laquez Crutchfield, 24, of Monroe was identified as the suspect and has since been arrested. According to jail records, Crutchfield is charged with murder, probation violation, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a crime, two counts of convicted felon in possession of weapon and aggravated assault.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.