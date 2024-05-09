Monroe man’s bench trial in shooting death of his brother begins in Walton County May 16

Alleged murder happened in October 2020

MONROE, GA (May 9, 2024) – A Monroe, Ga. man will go in front of Alcovy Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Layla Zon on May 16, 2024 in a bench trial for the alleged murder of his brother.

James Lewis McDougal, of Monroe, is charged with one count of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He previously served six months in state prison on a 2011 Walton County burglary charge

According to the Alcovy Circuit Walton County Superior court calendar for Zon, the bench trial for McDougal will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 16.

According to a 2020 press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, at about 4:35 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 call of a person being shot at an address off Jack Glass Road in the Gratis area of Monroe. When deputies arrived, immediate assistance was provided to the gunshot victim, Henry Thomas McDougal, 27, of Monroe. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. He was the brother of James McDougal who surrendered to deputies a short time later and has remained incarcerated in the Walton County Detention Center ever since.

