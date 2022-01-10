Monroe mayor and councilman sworn in in advance of Tuesday’s City Council Meeting

From left: Monroe City Councilman Charles Bryce, Councilman David Dickinson, Mayor John Howard and Councilman Tyler Gregory. Photo credit: Sharon Swanepoel

When the Monroe City Council takes its seats at Tuesday’s first City Council meeting of 2022, the returning mayor and city councilmen, as well as one new councilman, will already be sworn in and ready to take the offices. Returning Monroe Mayor John Howard, returning City Councilmen David Dickinson and Tyler Gregory, along with newly-elected Councilman Charles Boyce, took the Oath of Office on Jan. 5, 2022. Alcovy Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Foster was on hand to administer the Oath.

The meeting Tuesday promises to be a long one. Click or tap on this link for the full agenda. This year, there will not be a work session the first Tuesday of the month, followed by an official voting session the second Tuesday. There will be one joint meeting on the second Tuesday. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in City Hall, 215 N. Broad Street. The public is invited to attend.