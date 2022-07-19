Monroe Museum Art Exhibit at Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts

Monroe Museum “Where History Meets Art” exhibit at the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts. Contributed photo

The Monroe Museum’s archives contain over 4000 artifacts and it is short of space to exhibit even a small portion of these. The Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts has allowed the museum us to use their gallery space from now through August 25. The exhibit is entitled “Where History Meets Art” that contains some of the many artifacts that there is not enough room to exhibit in the museum galleries. They are inviting the community to stop by the art center and visit the exhibit.

The hours that the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts are open is:

Sunday: 1 – 5 Monday: 11 – 4

Tuesday – Thursday: 11 – 5

Friday & Saturday: 10 – 5