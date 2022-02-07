Monroe native, Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, finds place in Country Music Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Monroe native Tyler Hubbard, of the music duo Florida Georgia Line, now has a place in the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum in Nashville. The Hall of Fame and Museum opened its newest exhibition Florida Georgia Line: Mix It Up Strong, on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, and both members of the music duowere in attendance for the big occasion. The exhibit explores the music and career of Florida Georgia Line. Hubbard is from Monroe, Georgia, and Brian Kelley is from Ormand Beach, Florida. The exhibition traces Hubbard’s and Kelley’s friendship and collaboration from their meeting in college to their quick rise to music fame as a “multiple-award-winning, genre-blending, fan favorite.”

Hubbard grew up in Monroe where he attended Monroe Elementary School and George Walton Academy before graduating from Loganville Christian Academy. The success of Florida Georgia Line really kicked off in 2012 and now, just a decade later, the duo has found their place in the Country Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum.

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley in front of their new exhibition Florida Georgia Line: Mix it Up Strong, which opened Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

(Photo by: John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)





The duo came to Walton County in 2013 to film some of their hit single Round Here. Several local residents were in the party scene at a farm in Walton County.

At that time, then Mayor Greg Thompson presented the duo with a Key to the City. This was captured by Melissa Allman for her blog Gardenmagik. (See Youtube below)

According to the press release from the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, “Florida Georgia Line burst onto the country music charts in 2012 with their first single, ‘Cruise.‘ The song became a record-breaking #1 country hit, and its remix featuring the rapper Nelly hit #4 on Billboard’s all-genre Hot 100 chart. The duo’s sound blended hip-hop cadences, small-town themes and country instrumental flourishes. ‘Cruise‘ earned diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America, becoming the first country single to attain sales and streams equivalent to 10 million units. They went on to earn a second diamond-certified single with ‘Meant to Be‘, a 2017 collaboration with pop singer Bebe Rexha.”

As part of opening day ceremony on Sunday, the museum hosted a conversation and performance by Hubbard and Kelley in the museum’s CMA Theater. The duo shared personal stories and memories associated with the artifacts included in the exhibition and discussed their career.

The performance and conversation was filmed and will premiere on March 1 as part of the museum’s Live at the Hall digital programs series—available to stream on the museum’s YouTube channel, Facebook page and website.

Items featured in Florida Georgia Line: Mix It Up Strong include instruments, awards, stage and screen costumes and personal artifacts. Read a more about the exhibit and the items featured here.

Florida Georgia Line: Mix It Up Strong opened Sunday and runs through Jan. 1, 2023. The address for the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum is 222 Rep. John Lewis Way S. Nashville, Tenn. 37203

