Monroe officials hope to know more this week regarding a body found at the City’s transfer station

Monroe, Ga. – Monroe Police Chief R.V. Watts says officials hope to know more this week on circumstances surrounding a body that was found on July 22, 2021, at the solid waste transfer station on Cherry Hill Road.

“At this time it is still under investigation,” Watts said.

Workers at the city’s transfer station found the body among the refuse and called police in on Thursday afternoon. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation out of the Athens office also responded to the scene, but have referred any updates to Monroe Police Department.

Watts said until they have more information, which they expect to have Monday or Tuesday, they would not be making any more public statements. Watts declined to say whether the body was a male or female.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents from Athens came to the scene. Watts said his department didn’t have any active missing-person cases.

“We’re still in an active, ongoing investigation,” he said.