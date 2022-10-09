Monroe PD purchases golf cart to enforce downtown golf cart ordinances

If you’re headed downtown on your golf cart and hear a siren and see a flashing blue lights on a golf cart coming up behind you, you may want to pull over to the side of the road. Chances are you have run afoul of the City of Monroe’s Golf Cart Ordinance.

The Monroe Police Department announced that it has purchased a golf cart equipped with emergency blue lights and sirens for high visibility. This vehicle is to “address the demands and concerns of reported unsafe golf cart behaviors in the downtown area,” – and to enforce the city’s golf cart ordinance.

In announcing this new patrol vehicle, MPD urged that golf cart riders be reminded to observe all rules and regulations in the graphic below. Anyone caught breaking the law or ordinance can expect to get stopped by this new official police golf cart.