Monroe PD Reports: Report of shots fired; catalytic converter stolen from vehicle; tires slashed and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 1 – 8, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Wheel House Ln. In reference to a dispute that occurred between two parties. Male was gone prior to officers’ arrival and no physical marks could be seen on female. Report taken.

Unsecure Premise – Store Hours Ct. While on another, officers noticed an open door at a vacant residence. Residence was cleared and re-secured. Residence had evidence of being abandoned for a long period of time and damage throughout.

Damage to property – Harris St. Ref to vehicle tires being slashed.

Suspicious person – Towler St. Complainant reported an unknown person knocking on her door. Contact was made with subject, who was given a ride away from the area by a friend.

Juvenile complaint – Elm Dr. In reference to a juvenile harassing the complainant’s son at the bus stop. Remedies were advised. All ok.

Entering auto – West Spring St., Physician Center. Nothing was touched or taken and her door was still locked. Going to check and see about camera footage.

Lost Property – W Spring St. Walmart. Complainant left her phone in her buggy at Walmart. The phone was returned to her.

Assault Report – E Church St; Chestnut Cupboard. In ref to complainant wanting to report that she was assaulted this date at the Chestnut Cupboard. During investigation, a follow up was conducted and a female suspect was taken into custody for OCGA 16-5-23.1, Battery. Warrant taken.

Suspicious Vehicles – W. Spring St. Caller advised there were several vehicles in the parking lot. There were people standing on their hoods and dancing. They were all asked to leave. They left without incident.

Dispute – Davis St. Dispute between two females. One was arrested for battery after punching the other in the face. This was witnessed by officers on scene.

Theft – S Madison Ave a converter cut off a vehicle last night.

Dispute – Lawrence Street domestic dispute between two subjects. The male was arrested for Simple Battery-family Violence and Criminal Damage to Property Family Violence.

Shoplifting – West Spring St – Walmart white female subject attempting to leave the store with unpaid items but was unsuccessful. Items were recovered, nothing further.

Dispute – Green St one subject on location yelling on the street with another. Both parties were advised to stay away from each other

Firearms – Cook St & Cook Pl several shots in the area, area checked, one casing located, all appeared ok.

Traffic Stop -Hwy 78 E x Unisia Dr. A subject was stopped for following too closely. Upon contact the odor of marijuana was detected, in which less than an oz of marijuana was recovered and placed into evidence for destruction.