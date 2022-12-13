Monroe Pickleball Club posthumously honors two community leaders

L-R Lynn Hill (Boys and Girls Club), Dee Overby, George Baker III,

and John Hopkins (Monroe Pickleball Club President). Contributed photo

On Tuesday December 6th, the Monroe Pickleball Club posthumously honored two community leaders responsible for its formation and success. George Baker Jr. and Dee Overby who were instrumental founders of the Club were represented by George Baker, III and Betty Overby respectively.

Along with the presentation the Club gifted $1000 to the Monroe Boys and Girls Club received by Director Lynn Hill. A reception followed to conclude the event. Club organizer Gina Verity expressed “we are resolute in our Support for the Boys and Girls Club of Monroe and appreciate them participating in this remembrance.”

Monroe Pickleball Club President John Hopkins presides at the

Boys and Girls Club gym. Contributed photo