Monroe Pilot Park gets giant Pinwheel art display

In April of each year, child advocates around the country host pinwheel gardens and use the occasion to draw attention to the scourge of child abuse that permeates our society. Here in Walton County, we are lucky to have a strong support system and effective counseling services that helps children heal from physical and sexual abuse. That support system will be highlighted permanently in future with a giant pinwheel located in the Pilot Park in Monroe. There will be a short ceremony in the park between 10 and 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 when the pinwheel, sponsored by the Monroe Kiwanis Club for A Child’s Voice Advocacy Center, will be revealed. Attendees will get a chance to see the new pinwheel display spin and meet the artist who created it.

A Child’s Voice Child Advocacy Center in Social Circle, Ga. is an organization providing support for children in the community and it has the support of many government and civic organizations in the community, such as the Monroe Kiwanis Club.

As reported in April, 2022 during Child Abuse Awareness events, according to research, children may delay or never make a disclosure of their abuse, and sometimes formal reports of child abuse are not submitted to law enforcement or the Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS). The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests that reported cases of child abuse may underestimate the true occurrence and estimates that 1 in 4 American children experience some form of child maltreatment in their lifetimes.

A Child’s Voice Child Advocacy Center serves children and their families in both Walton and Newton Counties when there are allegations of abuse.

