Monroe Pizzeria and Eatery to give away free slices of ‘authentic’ New York-tasting pizza July 17

Pizza will be made with the NY Watermaker System

Monroe Pizzeria & Eatery is celebrating the arrival of genuine New York City Pizza to Monroe by hosting a special FREE tasting event.

On Wednesday, July 17, from 3 – 6 p.m., all dine-in customers can enjoy a FREE slice of this iconic pizza, freshly made using water replicated by the revolutionary NY Watermaker™ System. Takeout orders are exempt from this event.

Monroe Pizzeria & Eatery is the second restaurant in Georgia to adopt the groundbreaking NY Watermaker™, marking a milestone in bringing authentic New York pizza to local pizza aficionados. Inspired by a quest for genuine flavors, Owner Kurt Duel and his wife embarked on a mission to recreate the beloved taste of New York Pizza in Monroe.

“We are thrilled to introduce our community to the true essence of New York pizza,” said Duel. “With the NY Watermaker™, we’ve unlocked a new level of authenticity that has captured the hearts and appetites of our customers.”

The NY Watermaker™ system, acclaimed for its ability to molecularly replicate the source water of any region, has revolutionized the food industry since its debut at the 2018 International Pizza Expo. With installations in over 19 U.S. cities and two international cities, NY Watermaker™ ensures that pizza enthusiasts can savor the same high-quality water used in New York’s renowned pizza, bagels and more.

WHERE:

Monroe Pizzeria & Eatery

105 North Broad Street

Monroe, GA 30655

WHEN:

Wednesday, July 17:

Line Starts: 2:30pm

Event Time: 3pm-6pm

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

