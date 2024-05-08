Monroe resident featured by Georgia Trust in virtual lecture during National Preservation Month

Elizabeth Jones, of Monroe is working on the resgoration of Zion Hills Cemetery in Monroe

Zion Hill Cemetery in Monroe, Ga. Contributed photo

May is National Preservation Month and the Georgia Trust is celebrating it with a full roster of events, one including Elizabeth Jones, of Monroe, who has been restoring the historic Zion Hills Cemetery in Monroe, Ga. Jones is leading the effort, and encouraging others in the community, to help recover and mark the graves in an African American cemetery in Monroe that has significant cultural and historic value.

Jones will present the Elizabeth Lyon Fellowship Lecture in a virtual lecture at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 16. She will discuss the work she has undertaken over the last year, hosting Cemetery Community Cleanup Days with an emphasis on the recovery and recognition of Black history.

All are welcome. (Zoom Meeting ID: 895 2940 0341) Click or tap on this link to find out more about this and other events recognizing work undertaken by the Georgia Trust

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

