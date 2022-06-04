Monroe resident graduates with honors from James Madison University

HARRISONBURG, VA (06/03/2022)– Madison Hince of Monroe, GA, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in computer science from James Madison University during commencement exercises in May 2022.

Hince was among 4,574 students who received undergraduate and graduate degrees.

