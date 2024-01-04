Monroe residents invited to attend Codeapalooza meetings on city’s future

Attendance opportunities both virtual and in-person

The City of Monroe is inviting Monroe residents to join in upcoming Codeapalooza discussions and workshops! This series of event discussions is setup to provide participation and public input where everyone is invited to work together with neighbors, fellow business owners, and a multidisciplinary consulting team. The entire process is open to the public and designed both to protect and enhance Monroe and help set a clear vision for the future!

Be sure to register in advance for both the Opening and Closing virtual meetings!!!

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 6pm (EST) Opening Presentation

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 6pm (EST) Closing Presentation

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Also, please visit the website at https://www.monroega.com/…/form-based-code-codeapalooza to learn more about the schedule and location of events to be held during the Codeapalooza event discussions. Along with the Opening and Closing virtual discussions (links above) there will also be physical event discussions that will be held at City Hall (215 North Broad Street), the Wayfarer Music Hall (123 North Lumpkin Street), and Team Up Mentoring (601 South Madison Avenue, Suite B).

