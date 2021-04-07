Monroe seeks volunteers to participate in the Great American Cleanup Day April 24

Offers No Charge resident drop off at transfer station week of April 19 – 23

The City of Monroe is participating in the “Great American Cleanup” for the month of April. A Citywide clean-up day is planned for Saturday, April 24th. Volunteers will meet at City Hall at 9 a.m. to disburse all over the city for trash pick-up. The community is invited to join in.

Also in support of the Great American Cleanup, residents living within the city limits of Monroe, not businesses,, wishing to bring trash, garbage, scrap metal, and/or tires (limit 10) to the City of Monroe Transfer Station will be able to do so for NO charge during the week of April 19-23, 2021.

The Monroe Transfer Station is located at 213 Cherry Hill Road, Monroe, GA 30655. Hours of operations are Monday through Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday’s from 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. If you have any further questions, you can call the station at 770-266-5148.