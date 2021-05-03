Monroe student inducted into Phi Kappa Phi at Berry College

ROME, GA (04/29/2021)– Berry College hosted a Phi Kappa Phi induction ceremony in the Betty Anne Rouse Bell Recital Hall to honor the inductees of the honor society.

Phi Kappa Phi distinguishes academic excellence in all fields of higher education and promotes community engagement among scholars in service. Phi Kappa Phi is known to be the nation’s oldest, largest, and most selective all-discipline honor society.

Catherine Doolittle, of Monroe, GA was one of the inductees

