Monroe to consider resolution calling for referendum on package sales of distilled spirits in the city

The Monroe City Council will consider a Resolution calling for a Referendum to be put on the ballot that, if approved by voters, would allow for licenses to be issued for the package sale of distilled spirits in the city. This resolution will be on the agenda for Tuesday’s Monroe City Council meeting.

According to the Resolution, the action would authorize the election superintendent of Walton County to present the Referendum question on the ballot with the regular city-wide election that will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.

A petition drive for an unknown applicant was in the process of being undertaken in 2020 by Ty Vance but it was effectively shut down by the pandemic. Under Georgia law at that time, a petition of 35 % of a municipality’s registered voters had to be generated in order to put such a referendum on the ballot. However, recent amendments to that particular state law allows for a municipality to approve a resolution calling for a voter referendum authorizing issuance of licenses for package sales of distilled spirits to be conducted without the written voter petition previously

required under state law.

The June Monroe City Council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Monroe City Hall located at 215 N. Broad Street. The public is invited to attend.

The full agenda follows.



I. CALL TO ORDER – JOHN HOWARD

1. Invocation

2. Roll Call

3. Approval of Agenda

4. Approval of Consent Agenda

a. May 10, 2022 Council Minutes

b. May 10, 2022 Executive Session Minutes

c. April 19, 2022 Planning Commission Minutes

d. April 26, 2022 Historic Preservation Commission Minutes

e. May 5, 2022 Utilities Committee Minutes

f. April 14, 2022 Downtown Development Authority Minutes

g. May 12, 2022 Downtown Development Authority Minutes

h. April 14, 2022 Conventions and Visitors Bureau Minutes

i. May 12, 2022 Conventions and Visitors Bureau Minutes



II. PUBLIC FORUM

1. Public Presentations

a. Waste and Recycling Workers Week Proclamation

2. Public Comments



III. BUSINESS ITEMS

1. City Administrator Update

2. Assistant City Administrator Update

3. Department Requests

a. Police: Purchase of Gym Equipment

b. Utilities: Purchase of Primary Telescopic Valve

c. Utilities: Approval – Union Street Gas Main Replacement

d. Utilities: Approval – High Service Pump Rebuild



IV. OLD BUSINESS

1. Preliminary Plat Review – River Pointe



V. NEW BUSINESS

1. Public Hearings

a. De-Annexation – 1700 Snows Mill Road

2. New Business

a. De-Annexation – 1700 Snows Mill Road

b. FY2021 Audited Financial Statements (ACFR)

c. Resolution – 2022 Budget Amendments

d. Resolution – 2022 Comprehensive Plan Update

e. Resolution – Referendum – License for Package Sale of Distilled Spirits

f. Resolution – Outside City Water Moratorium

g. Resolution – Temporary Moratorium of Residential Development Outside of City Core



VI. DISTRICT ITEMS

1. District Items

2. Mayoral Update



VII. EXECUTIVE SESSION

1. Personnel Issue (s)



VIII. ADJOURN



IX. DEPARTMENT REPORTS & INFORMATION

1. Monthly Airport Report

2. Monthly Central Services Report

3. Monthly Code Report

4. Monthly Downtown Development Report

5. Monthly Electric & Telecom Report

6. Monthly Finance Report

7. Monthly Fire Report

8. Monthly Parks Report

9. Monthly Police Report

10. Monthly Solid Waste Report

11. Monthly Streets & Transportation Report

12. Monthly Water, Sewer, & Gas Report