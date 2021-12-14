Monroe to get a new BBQ joint in the new year

A new BBQ restaurant revealed during the Monroe Christmas parade that it has plans to open in the downtown Monroe in the new year. “When Pigs Fly” participated in the parade and then announced on its Facebook page that the cat… well really “the pig, is out of the bag.”

“The time has come to bring good old fashioned BBQ to Monroe, GA. We can not begin to express how excited we are for this opportunity!”

The new restaurant will be located in the old Kaity’s Downtown building on N. Wayne Street and across from Silver Queen. The build out is currently under way and the owners of the new restaurant have said they plan to preserve the “rich history of the space whole modernizing other areas.”

When Pigs Fly began operating in 2015 as a catering service and more information about their menu can be found on the website.

No opening date has been announced yet, but in the meantime, residents can like the Facebook page and keep up with the progress as they await the official arrival of When Pigs Fly BBQ restaurant to downtown Monroe.