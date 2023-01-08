Monroe to vote on anti-tethering law similar to Walton County’s new Animal Ordinance

MONROE, GA (Jan. 7, 2023). In November last year, Walton County unanimously approved a new Animal Ordinance that effectively bans the tethering an unattended animal. This month, Monroe looks to follow suit.

The first reading on an amended Animal Ordinance is on the agenda for Monroe’s January 10, 2023 City Council meeting. In it, under section 10.19 (e), the issue of tethering is addressed. It is fashioned after Walton County’s anti-tethering ordinance. Monroe had a similar ordinance several years ago but later reversed it to be in line with the County’s Animal Ordinance. However, if this amended ordinance is approved on Tuesday, it will reinstate the anti-tether ban in accordance with new Walton County Animal Ordinance.

A copy of the amended Animal Ordinance for Monroe can be found at this link under section (f) in New Business on the agenda.

The January meeting of the Monroe City Council is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Council Chambers at the Monroe City Hall located at 215 N Broad Street. The public is invited to attend. The full agenda follows:

CALL TO ORDER – JOHN HOWARD

1. Invocation

2. Roll Call

3. Approval of Agenda

4. Approval of Consent Agenda

a. December 13, 2022 Council Minutes

b. December 13, 2022 Executive Session Minutes

c. November 15, 2022 Planning Commission Minutes

d. November 22, 2022 Historic Preservation Commission Minutes



II. PUBLIC FORUM

1. Public Comments



III. BUSINESS ITEMS

1. City Administrator Update

2. Assistant City Administrator Update

3. Department Requests

a. Fire: Walton County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan Update



IV. OLD BUSINESS

1. Preliminary Plat Review – River Pointe



V. NEW BUSINESS

1. Public Hearings

a. Variance – 115 6th Street

2. New Business

a. Election of Vice Mayor

b. Appointment – Council Representative to DDA

c. Variance – 115 6th Street

d. 1st Reading – Zoning Ordinance Code Text Amendment #14

e. 2nd Reading – Development Regulations Text Amendment #6

f. 1st Reading – Animals Ordinance Amendment



VI. DISTRICT ITEMS

1. District Items

2. Mayoral Update



VII. EXECUTIVE SESSION

1. Real Estate Issue (s)

2. Legal Issue (s)



VIII. ADJOURN



IX. DEPARTMENT REPORTS & INFORMATION

1. Monthly Airport Report

2. Monthly Central Services Report

3. Monthly Code Report

4. Monthly Economic Development Report

5. Monthly Electric & Telecom Report

6. Monthly Finance Report

7. Monthly Fire Report

8. Monthly Parks Report

9. Monthly Police Report

10. Monthly Solid Waste Report

11. Monthly Streets & Transportation Report