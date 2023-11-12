Monroe to vote Tuesday on changing the name of Michael Etchison Road

Lt. Michael Etchison is the only member of the Monroe Police Department to have died in the line of duty while serving the residents of the City of Monroe. His sacrifice has never been forgotten. Each year on the anniversary of his death on Oct. 11, 1977, members of the city and Monroe Police department gather with Etchison’s family to pay tribute to the officer who died at the age of 26 in service to the city. He left behind a wife and young son.

At the time of his death, Etchison was a 5-year veteran of MPD. Michael Etchison Road off Highway 138 was subsequently named in his honor. The Monroe City Council will vote Tuesday to rename the road in recognition of his rank as Lieutenant at the time of his death and change the name of the road to Lt. Michael Etchison Road.

Click or tap on this link for a video on the sacrifice of Lt. Michael Etchison on Oct. 11, 1977.

The November meeting of the City of Monroe takes place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023 in the Monroe City Hall located at 215 N. Broad St. The public is invited to attend.

The full agenda follows. Click or tap on this link for more information on select items on the agenda.

CALL TO ORDER

Invocation Roll Call Approval of Agenda Approval of Consent Agenda

a. October 10, 2023 Council Minutes

b. September 19, 2023 Planning Commission Minutes

c. September 14, 2023 Downtown Development Authority Minutes

d. September 14, 2023 Conventions and Visitors Bureau Minutes

II. PUBLIC FORUM

Public Presentation(s)

a. Monroe Hurricanes Recognition

b. Walton Teen Advocacy Board Presentation Public Comment(s)

III. BUSINESS ITEMS

City Administrator Update Assistant City Administrator Update

1 Department Requests

a. Utilities: Bid Award for 2022 CDBG

IV. NEW BUSINESS

New Business

a. Preliminary Plat – Rivers Edge, Phase I

b. Preliminary Plat – Carson Pointe

c. Final Plat – The Overlook of Monroe

d. Renewal – Health and Ancillary Insurance

e. 2nd Reading – Development Regulations Text Amendment #7

f. Discussion – Street Name Change – Michael Etchison Road to Lt. Michael Etchison

Road V. DISTRICT ITEMS District Items Mayoral Update

VI. ADJOURN

VII. DEPARTMENT REPORTS & INFORMATION

Monthly Central Services Report Monthly Code Report Monthly Economic Development Report Monthly Finance Report Monthly Fire Report Monthly Police Report Monthly Solid Waste Report Monthly Streets & Transportation Report Monthly Telecom Report Monthly Water, Sewer, Gas & Electric Repo

