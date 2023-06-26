Monroe Town Green on track for fall opening

The Town Green facility continues to make progress. Officials are looking at a fall opening. This pic was taken in April. Cassie Jones photo | MAK Photography

Monroe mayor John Howard said he still expects a fall opening for the city’s Town Green facility.

“It is moving forward,” the mayor said Monday. “When you find a property like this one there are many things that get uneathered that have to be addressed but we are still looking at a fall opening. We are just not sure whether it will be l be Sept. 1 or Oct. 1.”

Construction has been delayed at times by various issues including storm water runoff. The heavy rain Monroe had Monday morning was an example of that, Howard said.

“It is nothing major, but there is a bad side of rain when it comes to construction,” he said. “However, it’s also a good thing when you out what needs to be addressed.”

Another issue which had to be dealt with was the unearthing of items from a previous fertilizer company at the location.

“That left us with some fertilizer and chemicals that had to be cleaned up,” Howard said. “For long-term use, we had to clean everything up. When we are done it is going to be a beautiful location and a facility that is going to be a major asset to the city.”

One benefit of the location where Town Green will be is that helps the city with parking. The mayor said it will also help not having to close two state roads when events are held in the downtown area.

“I would be confident saying no later than November but really think it will be before that considering how far along they are,” Howard said. “We are looking to move on to the next thing as soon as we are done. We are having to re-do all of our parks which allows families of all socioeconomic levels to get together without spending extra. If you go to any of our parks you are going to see a cross section of Monroe.”