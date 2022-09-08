Monroe-Walton Center for Arts Awards for Juried Art Show Friday

Photo credit: Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts

The Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts will have its Wine & Cheese Awards Reception from 6 – 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The event is free and open to the public.

There also will be a pinestraw basket weaving demo with Margaret DeGeorge from 10:30 – 12:30 p.m. You are invited to try your hand at something new. Margaret has her works available for purchase in the gift shop.

There are also three new classes with Kamden Ecker. Learn about all three classes HERE

​Pre-registration required a minimum of 24 hours before class

DRAWING for beginner/intermediate students

Weekly class with Kamden Ecker — TWO times to choose from: ​Mondays 3:00 – 4:30 pm or Wednesdays 6:00 – 7:30 pm $25/class member, $30/class non-member

Open studio painting (current MWCA members only)

Offered three times weekly. All media types. Mondays 5:30 – 7:00 pm Thursdays 11:30 am – 1:00 pm Saturdays 4:00 – 5:30 pm MEMBERS ONLY: fee $10

Classical Realism Private Lessons

Slots are available Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays

$35/session