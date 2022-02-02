Monroe-Walton Center for the Art Members Show winners announced

Members Show Reception held Friday evening – show is open until Feb. 24, 2022

Best in Show at Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts Member Show – Molten by Paul Senn. Contributed Photo

Congratulations and many thanks to ALL who entered our 2022 Members Show, showing your support for local art and for this gallery!

The show was judged by Jack and Amanda Burk.

Jack D. Burk has a 42 year history of teaching art at all levels from elementary age students to adults. He is a practicing artist using pastels, collage and watercolor mediums. He is a member of the Athens Art Association and is chairperson for exhibitions, a participating artist in the Athens Area Plein Artists, a member of the Lyndon House Cultural Art Center and OCAF Art Center.

Amanda Burk is a printmaker living in Athens, Georgia. She is the in-house print technician for the Lyndon House Arts Center’s annual artist print series. Amanda teaches college level printmaking, most recently at UGA and before that Piedmont University in Demorest. From 2012-2016 she co-owned and operated a print based business in Athens called Double Dutch Press. Over the past few years, Amanda has added mural painting to her art repertoire. These murals can be seen inside and outside different Athens businesses such as Boulevard Animal Hospital, Half Shepherd Market.Unfortunately, they were unable to attend the reception. When they judged the show, they said they had a difficult time choosing winning works as it was a very strong show. They loved Monroe and our art center!

Congratulations to the artists who created these winning pieces:

BEST IN SHOW: Molten by Paul Senn

2D first place: Silver Beau by NancyJeannette Long

2D second place: Room with a View by Pat Zwarg

3D first place: Barbwire Feathers by Michael Gibson

3D second place: Catch the Wave by Babs Kall

Photography first place: Diana of the Chase by Richard Botters

Photography second place: Wormsloe Plantation by Gina Bramble

Functional pottery first place: Dogwoods by Linda Russell

Functional pottery second place: Escaping the Reef by Kim Roberson

Fiber first place: Adenium by Brooke Hoffman

Fiber second place: Bag by Carole Bowlden

Youth first place: Soy Yo by Lily Kate Holder

Youth second place: Radiant by Chelsea Hoffman

HONORABLE MENTION

Craig’s Buddy by Sandy Blanchard

Fertilizer Plant by Joseph Gargasz

Dory Boat by Renee Hraga

Albert & Daisy by Rylan Wyrick

Where are the Hens by Peggy Malcom

Soft Desert Sand by Linda Russell

A Winter Reverie by Katherine Summers

Granddaughters by Essie B Johnson

Phoenix Rising: Beyond Breast Cancer by Bernadette Rose Smith

Stalwarts by Mike Roberts

Note that many of the pieces in our show are available for purchase.

Many thanks, too, to the volunteers to brought in food and wine and also helped as servers during the reception. We had quite the spread! Our MWCA Members’ Show presents all our members’ works: experienced, even professional artists’ works, emerging artists and novices alike in a single show, highlighting our commitment to fostering a community of support for artists of all levels. The Show is open through February 24