Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts announces new classes

Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts <– see our January calendar … always adding new classes and events so check back often!









We’ve got some new classes and events to share with you!



Read on to learn about:

* Once-a-month journaling workshop

* Not Your Mama’s Book Club

* Old Time Music Open Jam



Members Show 2022 – open now through February 24









MEMBERS SHOW is open now!

a showcase of our members’ talent!

It’s the best one yet!!



Join us for our Wine & Cheese Awards Reception: Friday, January 28 from 6 – 7:30 (Would you like to help? Sign up to provide snacks or drinks HERE)



Our MWCA Members’ Show presents all our members’ works: experienced, even professional artists’ works, emerging artists and novices alike in a single show, highlighting our commitment to fostering a community of support for artists of all levels.







Adult and older teen Classes

Details for Adult classes can be found * HERE * on our website. Teens 16+ are welcome in most of our Adult Classes. Register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early. If you have difficulty registering for a class, call us at 770-207-8937





.



ONCE-A-MONTH WORKSHOPS

SIP AND PAINT (no teens!) with Donna Coffman:

Friday, January 21 at 7pm – Email Donna to RSVP and get on her “education” email list for advance notice of classes – painting: Moonlit Snowy River



ONCE-A-MONTH JOURNALING WORKSHOP with Ann Mann:

Saturday, January 22 from 10 – 11:30 — tips, tools and techniques to help you with your journaling practice. REGISTER HERE



CERAMICS WORKSHOP: kissing gnomes with Rebecca Braswell

Saturday January 22 at 7 pm — ​Super cute kissing gnomes bisque-ware! Come and glaze them with our glazes, we’ll fire them and they’ll be ready in a few days! Have fun with this cute project! Ages 14 to adult. REGISTER HERE



Walton Writers events with Barbara Barth

Zoom meetings held twice monthly — the first Thursday and second Saturday — join Walton Writers MeetUp to learn more!



* * *

WEEKLY CLASSES

Beginner Guitar Lessons with Zach Coffman:

Thirty-minute-long individual lessons starting offered at various times and days. Ages 9 to adult. Schedule your time and register by emailing Zach



POTTERY with Rebecca Braswell:

Tuesdays from 5 – 6 Teens only

Wednesdays from 6 – 7:30pm and

Thursday and Friday mornings from 10 – 11:30am

Beginner Pottery next six week course begins January 25 — SOLD OUTRegister by emailing Rebecca



KNITTING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 12 – 1

REGISTER HERE



DRAWING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 2 – 3 pm

REGISTER HERE



TAI CHI with Tracey Temple:

Fridays from 10 – 11 am – indoor class held by special arrangement at The Bridge of Georgia here in Monroe. (BIG THANKS to Tami Burt and “The Bridge” for letting us use one of their classrooms!)

REGISTER HERE



* * *

FREE CREATIVE GATHERINGS

Not Your Mama’s Book Club — January 25

Meets in our Book Nook the last Tuesday of each month from 7 – 9 pm. Led by author, Carole Townsend. Enjoy reading? You’ll have fun in our Book Club – a collection of fabulous ladies discovering new worlds through books. To learn more, ask to join the group’s Facebook page: Not Your Mama’s Book Club! or email Carole.



MONROE MAKERS

Drop in Thursdays anytime between 1 – 3 pm to hang out with other creatives. Paint angels for our ART MD kits with JoeAnn and Grace or bring your own supplies and do your own thing!



OLD TIME MUSIC OPEN JAM — January 22

Once a month on the fourth Saturday – You’re invited to drop by and listen … or join in and play! ​Free and open to the public. Acoustic instruments only: fiddle, guitar, banjo, mandolin, ukulele, bass.



SUNDAY WRITE IN

Every Sunday from 1:30 – 4:30 pm

This FREE Creative Gathering is open to anyone interested in writing. Feel free to drop in Sundays anytime between 1:30 – 4:30 to write in a supportive environment or chat with others about writing – hosted by writer, Barbara Barth. Bring a snack and drink if you’d like!









Kids’ Classes

Details for Kids’ classes can be found HERE on our website.

Email the teacher to register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.

If you have difficulty registering for a class, call us at 770-207-8937.







Paint and Pizza Party with Donna Coffman

ages 6+ — Saturday, February 5from 12 – 2. — painting TBA! Email Donna to register and pay



Pottery with Rebecca Braswell:

ages 9+ — Wednesdays from 4:45 – 5:45

Email Rebecca



ART ASAP (After School Arts Program)

General Art classes with different projects, tools and emphasis on skills each month.Kids work at their own age-appropriate level. Instructor: Donna Coffman.

MONDAYS 4 – 5 pm — ages 6 – 85:16 – 6:15 — ages 7 – 12ish – (great for siblings!)

TUESDAYS (FULL)​4 – 5 pm — ages 7 – 9 5:15 – 6:15 — ages 9 – 12 Email Donna to register and pay. Space is limited. September – May only



Mommy & Me age 18 months – 5 year-olds + Caregiver

First and Third Thursday from 10am – 11am

Fee and registration:

For 2 consecutive classes and supplies: $40 for members, $50 for non-members. Register and pay by emailing Carlee



Lil’ Artist Preschool Art for 3 – 5 year-olds

Every Tuesday from 1 – 2 pm

Fee and registration:

For 4 consecutive classes and supplies: $75 for members, $85 for non-members. Register and pay by emailing Carlee.









We’re EXCITED to try something N*E*W in 2022 … how about YOU??



TINY ART SHOW – May 26 – July 7



This is an open call to ALL artists to exhibit and sell your small works. Works must be available for purchase. For artists 18 years old or older. Works on canvas/board/paper are not to exceed 64 square inches (excluding framing). Three-Dimensional sculpture/glass/pottery etc. are not to exceed 8”h x 8”w x 8”d. Artists are welcome to enter up to six (6) original works of art and up to six per artist will be accepted.



DROP OFF: Friday and Saturday, May 20 – 21 from 11 am – 5 pm

APPLICATION FEE – $25 for up to six pieces.

AWARDS: Cash prizes awarded in these categories: 2-D and 3-D – first, second and third place in each category. Also, Best in Show.



Find the link to the full guidelines HERE