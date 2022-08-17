Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts August Saturday Soiree in downtown Monroe Aug. 20

The August Saturday Soiree for the Monroe Walton Center for the Arts will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in downtown Monroe. Saturday Soirees are the center’s monthly family fun days! The community is invited to drop in and try something new… TWO fun drop-in workshops & Music, too!!

Contributed photo

* TAKE A SPIN AT THE WHEEL with Rebecca – make a pottery bowl on the wheel, only 6 people at a time. On the hour at 11, 12, 1, 2 and 3:00 — $20. Ages 8 and up. Your bowl will be ready in two weeks.

* MINI-CYANOTYPE with Kamden – For ages sixteen and up, drop in every half hour from 10:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. to compose one mini feather cyanotype on cyanotype fabric. $7.00 per person. All supplies are included. Choose the feather/feathers you would like to lay on the fabric, and watch it develop in the sun. We will rinse the excess solution off, and then you will be ready to take your mini cyanotype home.

OLD TIME MUSIC – this Soiree happens to land on a fun day – our Old Time Music players will be here from 1 – 4.