Monroe Walton Center for the Arts book signing with local author Barbara Barth on Dec. 10

Proceed at the book signing will go toward support for Monroe Walton Center for the Arts

The community is invited to a fundraiser book signing with local author Barbara Barth from 2 – 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. There will be a book signing of her newly released holiday novella, “Christmas With Ginger.”

This book is a sweet read set in a small Georgia town where a Chihuahua rescued from Animal Control brings back the magic of Christmas and new beginnings.

The book signing will take place at the Monroe Walton Center for the Arts and 100 % of the proceeds of the sales will be donated to MWCA.

Light refreshments will be served.

MWCA is located at 205 S. Broad St., Monroe, GA.

