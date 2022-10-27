Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts Christmas Gift Show opens Saturday

The Monroe Center for the Arts Christmas Gift Show will open on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

“Our artists are working as hard as Santa’s Elves to stock our gallery and shop with beautiful, unique and affordable handmade gifts,” NWCA said in its newsletter. “Right now in the shop we have MANY lovely (and some whimsical) fall & Halloween handmade items made by our local artist-members– pottery, jewelry, art, decor, toys, candles and more!!

If you’re looking for that one-of-a-kind Christmas gift for those special people in your life, here is a small sample ….