Monroe-Walton Center for the arts Christmas Shop to open at the end of the month

Thank you, Monroe!





We posted this plea for help on Thursday before Fall Fest …



HELP!

We need to raise funds for a new kiln (!) for our pottery studio. On Saturday, we will be selling popcorn, bottled water and caramel apples for *suggested* donation amounts of $1 – 5. Our pottery program has grown to 40+ students and our kilns are OLD … we are constantly repairing them and replacing parts (JUST NOW one of our kilns DIED!!). If you can help out – any amount (above the suggested amount, please) is appreciated and will be used to buy a NEW kiln.

👀 Here’s the best way to donate: https://www.monroewaltonarts.org/volunteer–donate.html 👀 Scroll down until you see the Donate button to make your tax-deductible donation online. PayPal and all major credit cards accepted. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring, monthly donation.

MANY THANKS, friends!



And … NOW FOR THE REST OF THE STORY!

Boy, did y’all show up! Between online donations and sales (lots of donations for over the amount!) of water, popcorn and other treats on Saturday, we raised over $1,500 – almost half of the amount we need for a new kiln! WOW! We were brought to tears (the good kind!) several times over the day because of your generosity and love for this place.



Our volunteers also went above and beyond … so many thanks!Su BittnerSandy BlanchardRyan BraswellShelby BrownGrace BurnetteBabs KallGrace McCarttBrooklyn SheperdGraciAnn SpathAbbey Whaley and familyAnd a special thanks to the musicians and family at Stuever Studios who collected money for us during their concert in our Sculpture Garden – so sweet and amazing!!



The day was made special by these fun teachers:Christina Bishop (face painting)Rebecca Braswell (pottery)Rebecca McCartt (painting)Tracey Temple (polymer clay)Carlee Wooddell (painting)Overall, it was a wondrous day at Fall Fest – our workshops and pop-up shops were super busy! It was a gorgeous day with record-breaking crowds in town. Thank you for supporting our artists!



Thank you, Monroe, for loving us so well. We love you back. 🙂



If you'd like to help us reach our goal of buying a new kiln – you can still use THIS LINK or drop by the center to donate. Thank you so much.









New Writers Contest Winners to be announced on Saturday





Please join us in the MWCA sculpture garden on Saturday, October 16 at 1:00 pm as we announce the winners of our 2021 New Writers Contest.



We are honored to have author William Walsh as our guest speaker. William is the author of seven books and hundreds of articles. In 2022, he will publish The Poet Speaks by McFarland & Co, as well as his debut novel, Lakewood, which is being published by Touch Point Press. He is the director of the creative writing program at Reinhardt University. William will be offering encouragement to our contest finalists and discussing his upcoming books.



In the event of rain, this event will be held in the gallery. If you are unable to attend in person, the event will be broadcast on Facebook Live and will also be recorded.







Our Christmas Gift Shop opens Saturday, October 30 (the last day of our Regional Show is October 21 – come see it before it’s gone!). Drop by the center to see the Gift Shop (fabulous, unique and affordable gifts from our local artists and makers!)AND to buy BBQ and Brunswick Stew to-go from our fabulous home cooks! Don’t worry about cooking for the Georgia-Florida game!



Saturday Soiree for November: 11/13 (drop-in workshops)



A new line-up of Creative Christmas workshops will be announced soon – workshops held on Saturdays throughout November and December!



CLASSES

Please note that most classes require registration at least 24 hours in advance. Seats are limited, and some classes fill quickly.



Color key: “Specials”Weekly/On-going Once-a-month Kids