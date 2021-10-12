Monroe-Walton Center for the arts Christmas Shop to open at the end of the month

MWCA thanks volunteers and notes the success of Saturday’s Fall Festival
|A*R*T NEWS for mid-October
October 12, 2021 | Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts
We are open:Tuesday-Thursday 11 – 5 | Fri & Sat 10 – 5 | Sunday 1 – 5
|Thank you, Monroe!
We posted this plea for help on Thursday before Fall Fest …
HELP!
We need to raise funds for a new kiln (!) for our pottery studio. On Saturday, we will be selling popcorn, bottled water and caramel apples for *suggested* donation amounts of $1 – 5. Our pottery program has grown to 40+ students and our kilns are OLD … we are constantly repairing them and replacing parts (JUST NOW one of our kilns DIED!!). If you can help out – any amount (above the suggested amount, please) is appreciated and will be used to buy a NEW kiln.
👀 Here’s the best way to donate: https://www.monroewaltonarts.org/volunteer–donate.html 👀 Scroll down until you see the Donate button to make your tax-deductible donation online. PayPal and all major credit cards accepted. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring, monthly donation.
MANY THANKS, friends!
And … NOW FOR THE REST OF THE STORY!
Boy, did y’all show up! Between online donations and sales (lots of donations for over the amount!) of water, popcorn and other treats on Saturday, we raised over $1,500 – almost half of the amount we need for a new kiln! WOW! We were brought to tears (the good kind!) several times over the day because of your generosity and love for this place.
Our volunteers also went above and beyond … so many thanks!Su BittnerSandy BlanchardRyan BraswellShelby BrownGrace BurnetteBabs KallGrace McCarttBrooklyn SheperdGraciAnn SpathAbbey Whaley and familyAnd a special thanks to the musicians and family at Stuever Studios who collected money for us during their concert in our Sculpture Garden – so sweet and amazing!!
The day was made special by these fun teachers:Christina Bishop (face painting)Rebecca Braswell (pottery)Rebecca McCartt (painting)Tracey Temple (polymer clay)Carlee Wooddell (painting)Overall, it was a wondrous day at Fall Fest – our workshops and pop-up shops were super busy! It was a gorgeous day with record-breaking crowds in town. Thank you for supporting our artists!
Thank you, Monroe, for loving us so well. We love you back. 🙂
If you’d like to help us reach our goal of buying a new kiln – you can still use THIS LINK or drop by the center to donate. Thank you so much.
New Writers Contest Winners to be announced on Saturday
Please join us in the MWCA sculpture garden on Saturday, October 16 at 1:00 pm as we announce the winners of our 2021 New Writers Contest.
We are honored to have author William Walsh as our guest speaker. William is the author of seven books and hundreds of articles. In 2022, he will publish The Poet Speaks by McFarland & Co, as well as his debut novel, Lakewood, which is being published by Touch Point Press. He is the director of the creative writing program at Reinhardt University. William will be offering encouragement to our contest finalists and discussing his upcoming books.
In the event of rain, this event will be held in the gallery. If you are unable to attend in person, the event will be broadcast on Facebook Live and will also be recorded.Coming soon!
Our Christmas Gift Shop opens Saturday, October 30 (the last day of our Regional Show is October 21 – come see it before it’s gone!). Drop by the center to see the Gift Shop (fabulous, unique and affordable gifts from our local artists and makers!)AND to buy BBQ and Brunswick Stew to-go from our fabulous home cooks! Don’t worry about cooking for the Georgia-Florida game!
Saturday Soiree for November: 11/13 (drop-in workshops)
A new line-up of Creative Christmas workshops will be announced soon – workshops held on Saturdays throughout November and December!
CLASSES
Fees, description & how to register:Adult classes >> click HERE
Kids classes >> click HERE
Calendar >> click HERE
Please note that most classes require registration at least 24 hours in advance. Seats are limited, and some classes fill quickly.
Color key: “Specials”Weekly/On-going Once-a-month Kids
adults
Once-a-month Sip and Paint
Friday October 15 – $25 – 30
adults and ages 16 +
Tai Chi
Oct 16, Nov 13 or Nov 20 – $25
adults and ages 14+
Basic Digital Photography
Sat Oct 30 $30 – 35
ages 9 to adult
Weekly Beginner Guitar
Various days – $25 – 30
KIDS’ ART
ages 3 – 5 yrs
Weekly Preschool Art
Tuesdays at 1pm – $75 – 85
ages 6+
Once-a-month Paint & Pizza Party
November 13 (note this is the second Saturday, not the usual first Saturday of the month) – $25
adults and ages 16 +
Journaling
Sat Oct 16 – $15-20
adults and ages 16 +
Woodturning: Ikebana
Oct 22 or 23 – $60 – 65
adults and ages 16 +
Weekly Thursday evening beading with Julie
Thursdays from 6 – 8 $10 and up
adults and ages 14 +
Weekly Drawing 101
Wednesdays from 2 – 3 pm – $15 – 55
ages 7 – 12 +
Weekly Art ASAP
Tuesdays at 4 or 5:15 – $75 – 85
adults and ages 16 +
Christmas Quilted Table Runner
Two-day class: Oct 23-24 – $65 – $70
adults
Weekly pottery classes
Wed evening, Thurs or Fri mornings
adults and ages 14 +
Weekly Knitting 101
Wednesdays from 12 – 1 pm – $15 – 55
KIDS’ ART
ages 18 mos – 5 yrs
Mommy and Me
1st & 3rd Thursday at 10 am – $40 – 50
KIDS’ ART
ages 9 – 12
Weekly Kids’ Pottery
Wednesdays at 4:45
TEENS: Tuesdays at 5 pm
$80 – 90 plus clay and tools
|Thank you to these visionary and generous business sponsors for 2021. In times like these, we have extra-special reasons to be grateful to our business sponsors.
These businesses appreciate the good we are doing in our community and have said an enthusiastic “YES!” to our 2021 Business Sponsor Campaign with tax-deductible donations.
Please support these businesses and thank them for their sponsorship.
BIG THANKS, also, to the City of Monroe for the thousands of ways they help and support us.
Your business can also become aligned with our positive message of the beauty and healing nature of art and our mission of bringing ART FOR ALL! Learn more HERE.
Thank you, again, to these awesome local businesses and church. Click on each photo/logo for links to their websites.
Check out our website … and calendar
Find YOUR joy by volunteering here! Our next Volunteer Orientation is Saturday, October 2 at 1pm. You don’t have to be an artist to volunteer. Help is needed in many ways!
Learn more about our Art MD Healing Art Kits and our Healing Arts Outreach programs — plus ways you can help HERE.
*** Call for Entries – our next show that will be open for entries is our annual MEMBERS SHOW in January 2022 ***
Support local arts and get discounts in our shop and on classes! Join us today! Click HERE.
We can host your private party! From a child’s birthday party to a girls’ night out or bridal or baby shower … if you want to add some sparkle and artistic shine to your party – check this out!
Also check out our friends at Walton Writers and On Stage Walton who also make Walton County a creative and enjoyable place to live!
