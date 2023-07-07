Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts distributes ArtMD healing kits to the community

Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts ArtMD Healing Art Kits are boxes volunteers pack up to give (for free!) to Piedmont-Walton Hospital, DFACS, local fire stations and other agencies who in turn give the kits to children in times of trauma, loss or illness.

Funded through donations and grants, the boxes contain original art journals, stuffed animals, crayons, stickers, Play- Doh, and when available, original angel paintings by local artists.

They have two separate kits that the center provides for free to local social services, hospitals and more. One kit is for kids and they have a separate kit for teens/adults. The goal of the kits is to provide moments of distraction and creativity in times of sickness or trauma.

Here is a brief report, provided by the volunteer coordinator of the program, Debbie Criswell.

January – June 2023

Current Recipients:

Piedmont Walton Hospital

Long Leaf Hospice

Uniting Hope 4 Children

Team Up Mentoring

Pregnancy Resource Center

Path United

Monroe Police Department

Advantage Point Learning Center

Peace Place Women’s Shelter

Alcovy CASA

A Child’s Voice

In addition, there are lots of individuals that request healing kits for private situations that arise.

Box Stuffing Events

The cents has had 4 events this year where volunteers assemble the kits.

Healing Art Kits Distributed

In total, ArtMD has distributed approximately 500 healing kits to date in 2023!

From Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts:

We survey the staff at the hospitals and other locations that give the kits away and the responses are overwhelmingly positive. Nurses and other staff members report that the recipients of the kits are really happy and thankful to get them, and they provide moments of distraction and a little light during some dark times. You can volunteer or donate by clicking HERE We so appreciate the sponsors for ArtMD: Walton EMC Operation RoundUp

Walton County Healthcare Foundation

Piedmont Hospital We welcome inquiries from anyone interested in joining us in sponsoring this meaningful project. You can learn more about ArtMD and our other Healing Art initiatives HERE.

You can donate or your business can sponsor MWCA and the ArtMD project! CLICK HERE to learn how you can help.