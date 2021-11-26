Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts – end November and December events

SPECIALS



SIP AND PAINT (no teens!) with Donna Coffman:

Friday, December 17 at 7pm – Email Donna to RSVP and get on her “education” email list for advance notice of classes – painting: snowman (see above)



CHRISTMAS MEMORIES JOURNAL with Ann Mann

Saturday, December 4 from 10 am-noon

More info and register HERE by the day before class



PAINT & POUR with Rebecca McCartt

Saturday, 12/11 from 2 – 4 pm

More INFO and register HERE



Walton Writers events with Barbara Barth

Zoom meetings held twice monthly — the first Thursday and second Saturday — join Walton Writers MeetUp to learn more!



WEEKLY CLASSES

Beginner Guitar Lessons with Zach Coffman:

Thirty-minute-long individual lessons starting offered at various times and days. Ages 9 to adult. Schedule your time and register by emailing Zach



POTTERY with Rebecca Braswell:

Tuesdays from 5 – 6 Teens only

Wednesdays from 6 – 7:30pm and

Thursday and Friday mornings from 10 – 11:30am

Beginner Pottery next six week course begins In January 2022Register by emailing Rebecca

KNITTING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 12 – 1

REGISTER HERE



DRAWING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 2 – 3 pm

REGISTER HERE



BEADING: Thursday evenings with Julie Bell

Thursdays from 6 – 8 pm

Pay $10 in advance to Julie to reserve your spot. This $10 goes toward whatever you make. Email Julie to RSVP no later than NOON of the Thursday class you wish to take



FREE CREATIVE GATHERINGS

MONROE MAKERS

Drop in Thursdays anytime between 1 – 3 pm to hang out with other creatives.

Paint angels for our ART MD kits with JoeAnn and Grace or bring your own supplies and do your own thing!



SUNDAY WRITE IN

Every Sunday from 1:30 – 4:30 pm

This FREE Creative Gathering is open to anyone interested in writing. Feel free to drop in Sundays anytime between 1:30 – 4:30 to write in a supportive environment or chat with others about writing – hosted by writer, Barbara Barth. Bring a snack and drink if you’d like!