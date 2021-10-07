Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts events at Saturday’s Fall Festival in Monroe

Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts <– see our OCTOBER calendar … always adding new classes and events o check back often!







FALL FEST & Saturday Soiree: October 9

Another Fun Monroe Event – FALL FEST!

Fall Fest is the official kick-off for the Fall Season in Downtown Monroe. Families can come and enjoy a day full of activities, costume contest, games and rides for children. Others can walk around and enjoy the change of weather, visit our local downtown shops, dine in our restaurants, and enjoy live music!



SATURDAY SOIREE

We have FOUR drop-in workshops planned. Click HERE for more information!



Clay polymer earring and necklace set with Tracy Temple at 11 am and 2 pm — $23



Pottery Project: Pumpkin plate with Rebecca Braswell at 11, 12, 1, 2, or 3 — $25



Kids’ Friendly Owl Painting with Carlee – drop in anytime between 10 – 2 — $10



Paint a Halloween Mask with Rebecca McCartt – drop in anytime between 11 – 3 — $10 – $15



AND POP UP SHOPS!

Check out the sidewalk areas in front of the Center to see what our awesome artist-members have been creating lately – affordable, unique and gorgeous gifts! Support LOCAL artists and makers!



New Writers Contest Winners Announced…you’re invited



!



Please join us in the MWCA sculpture garden on Saturday, October 16 at 1:00 pm as we announce the winners of our 2021 New Writers Contest.



We are honored to have author William Walsh as our guest speaker. William is the author of seven books and hundreds of articles. In 2022, he will publish The Poet Speaks by McFarland & Co, as well as his debut novel, Lakewood, which is being published by Touch Point Press. He is the director of the creative writing program at Reinhardt University. William will be offering encouragement to our contest finalists and discussing his upcoming books.



In the event of rain, this event will be held in the gallery. If you are unable to attend in person, the event will be broadcast on Facebook Live and will also be recorded.



Adult and older teen Classes

Details for Adult classes can be found * HERE * on our website.



Teens 16+ are welcome in most of our Adult Classes. Register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early. If you have difficulty registering for a class, call us at 770-207-8937.



ONCE OR TWICE A MONTH CLASSES



SIP AND PAINT (no teens!) with Donna Coffman:

Friday, October 15 at 7pm – Email Donna to RSVP and get on her “education” email list for advance notice of classes – painting: TBA



Journaling with Stamps and Stencils

Saturday, October 16 10:00 am – Noon

call us to register: 770-207-8937



Walton Writers events

Zoom meetings held twice monthly — the first Thursday and second Saturday — join Walton Writers MeetUp to learn more!



Woodturning with Todd Tetterton: The Ikebana

Three times to choose from (note classes are filling quickly)Friday, Oct 22 from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. (SOLD OUT)Saturday, Oct 23 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (ALMOST FULL)Saturday, Oct 23 from 1:00 p.m. – 4 p.m. (ALMOST FULL)You must REGISTER by emailing Todd



A Taste of Tai Chi Fall Series

​More information & REGISTER for one or more classes HERE

Ages 18 & Up. Cost: $25 per class.



Classes are held from 10 am – noon on the following Saturdays:

October 16: Intro to Qigong & Yang Style Tai Chi

November 13: Mindful Movements Balancing Act – An Introduction to the Principles of Tai Chi

November 20: Intro to Qigong & Tai Chi for Energy



Quilt a Merry Christmas Table Runner with Polly Pohlman

Two-day class: Saturday Oct 23 from 12:30-3:30 and Sunday Oct 24 from 2-5.

$65 for members; $70 for non-members – includes kit

More information and REGISTER HERE



For ages 16 to adult

​Skill level: beginner



Digital Photography

Saturday, October 30 at 1 – 4 pm:

More information and ​REGISTER HERE

Free with your class – Bob’s own Basic Digital Photography course book. $30 for members; $35 for non-members.





WEEKLY CLASSES

Beginner Guitar Lessons with Zach Coffman:

Thirty-minute-long individual lessons starting offered at various times and days. Ages 9 to adult.

Schedule your time and register by emailing Zach



POTTERY with Rebecca Braswell:

Tuesdays from 5 – 6 Teens only

Wednesdays from 6 – 7:30pm and

Thursday and Friday mornings from 10 – 11:30am

Beginner Pottery next six week course begins In January 2022Register by emailing Rebecca



KNITTING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 12 – 1

REGISTER HERE



DRAWING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 2 – 3 pm

REGISTER HERE



BEADING: Thursday evenings with Julie Bell

Thursdays from 6 – 8 pm

Pay $10 in advance to Julie to reserve your spot. This $10 goes toward whatever you make. Email Julie to RSVP no later than NOON of the Thursday class you wish to take





FREE CREATIVE GATHERINGS



MONROE MAKERS

Drop in Thursdays anytime between 1 – 3 pm to hang out with other creatives. Paint angels for our ART MD kits with JoeAnn and Grace or bring your own supplies and do your own thing!



SUNDAY WRITE IN

Every Sunday from 1:30 – 4:30 pm

This FREE Creative Gathering is open to anyone interested in writing. Feel free to drop in Sundays anytime between 1:30 – 4:30 to write in a supportive environment or chat with others about writing – hosted by writer, Barbara Barth. Bring a snack and drink if you’d like!







Kids’ Classes

Details for Kids’ classes can be found HERE on our website.

Email the teacher to register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.

If you have difficulty registering for a class, call us at 770-207-8937.



Paint and Pizza Party with Donna Coffman

ages 6+ — Saturday, November 13 from 12 – 2. — painting TBA! Email Donna to register and pay



Pottery with Rebecca Braswell:

ages 9+ — Wednesdays from 4:45 – 5:45

Email Rebecca



ART ASAP

(After School Arts Program) General Art classes with different projects, tools and emphasis on skills each month. Email Donna to register and pay. Space is limited. September – May only – Tuesday afternoons



Mommy & Me age 18 months – 5 year-olds + Caregiver

First and Third Thursday from 10am – 11am. Starts October 21

Fee and registration:

For 2 consecutive classes and supplies: $40 for members, $50 for non-members. Register and pay by emailing Carlee



Lil’ Artist Preschool Art for 3 – 5 year-olds

Every Tuesday from 11am – 12pm. Starts October 19

Fee and registration:

For 4 consecutive classes and supplies: $75 for members, $85 for non-members. Register and pay by emailing Carlee.









FALL FEST OCTOBER 9

If you are an artist-member in our shop (or have been in the past) and would like to host a POP-UP SHOP on October 9 during the city-wide event – Fall Fest, let me know. You set up your own table outside, handle your own transactions and settle up with us at the end of the day for only 10% of your sales. No rental fee – what a deal!



Don’t forget: our Christmas Market opens OCTOBER 30!

