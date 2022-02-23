Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts – February and March 2022 Calendar

Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts



See our February & March calendar … always adding new classes and events so check back often!



Plein Air Painting Workshop









We have something special planned — stay tuned for details! Juli is working on some great programs for our members. Save the date!



Our Guild Meeting last weekend was so great! Carlee and Elise did a fabulous job with their presentation about digital art. Our members had a chance to meet other artists, learn and ask questions. Thanks to everyone and especially to our new Guild Chair, Juli Tredwell, for pulling this together.







New business sponsor

Thank you!!



Welcome and many thanks to a new sponsor at the Supporter Level, Doug Olsen, owner of FIT FIDDLES, located in the nearby downtown Monroe Olive Branch Antiques Store. They sell fully restored violins ranging from $50-800. Most of the instruments are 50-100 years old and are European and American-made.

They also sell Ukuleles (mostly new) ranging from $20-120.



Doug and his wife, Cindy, brings us the Old Time Music Open Jam every month. The next one is Saturday, February 26 from 1 – 4 pm and is our new FAVORITE event here!!



BIG THANKS, Doug and Cindy — we appreciate your support of local art (visual and music!!)



2022 Nature Meets Art Garden Tour







We’ve had LOT of you coming by and calling about this!! Yes, we are holding another Garden Tour this year – Saturday, May 14 from 10 am – 4 pm. We’re in the planning stages now and will announce details and begin ticket sales in April.



If you’d like to help in any way, please email us and we’ll get right back to you! Adult and older teen Classes

Details for Adult classes can be found * HERE * on our website. Teens 16+ are welcome in most of our Adult Classes. Register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.

If you have difficulty registering for a class, call us at 770-207-8937.







ONCE-A-MONTH WORKSHOPS

N*E*W Ceramics: Vintage Denim Mug with Rebecca Braswell:

Friday, March 4 at 7pm – Glaze a “vintage denim” ceramic mug with Rebecca. Write your name or a message on the tag! REGISTER HERE



SIP AND PAINT (no teens!) with Donna Coffman:

Friday, March 25 at 7pm – Email Donna to RSVP and get on her “education” email list for advance notice of classes – painting: TBA



ONCE-A-MONTH JOURNALING WORKSHOP with Ann Mann:

Saturday, March 19 from 10 – 11:30 — tips, tools and techniques to help you with your journaling practice. REGISTER HERE



Walton Writers events with Barbara Barth

Zoom meetings held twice monthly — the first Thursday and second Saturday — join Walton Writers MeetUp to learn more!



* * *

WEEKLY CLASSES

Beginner Guitar Lessons with Zach Coffman:

Thirty-minute-long individual lessons starting offered at various times and days. Ages 9 to adult. Schedule your time and register by emailing Zach



POTTERY with Rebecca Braswell:Tuesdays from 5 – 6 Teens onlyWednesdays from 6 – 7:30pm andThursday and Friday mornings from 10 – 11:30amBeginner Pottery next six week course begins in MarchRegister by emailing Rebecca KNITTING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 12 – 1

REGISTER HERE



DRAWING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 2 – 3 pm

REGISTER HERE



TAI CHI with Tracey Temple:

Fridays from 10 – 11 am – indoor class held by special arrangement at The Bridge of Georgia here in Monroe. (BIG THANKS to Tami Burt and “The Bridge” for letting us use one of their classrooms!) REGISTER HERE









Kids’ Classes

Details for Kids’ classes can be found HERE on our website.

Email the teacher to register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.

If you have difficulty registering for a class, call us at 770-207-8937.







Paint and Pizza Party with Donna Coffman

ages 6+ — Saturday, March 5from 12 – 2. Email Donna to register and pay. Painting: TBA



Pottery with Rebecca Braswell:

ages 9+ — Wednesdays from 4:45 – 5:45

Email Rebecca



ART ASAP (After School Arts Program)

General Art classes with different projects, tools and emphasis on skills each month.Kids work at their own age-appropriate level. Instructor: Donna Coffman.MONDAYS 4 – 5 pm — ages 6 – 85:16 – 6:15 — ages 7 – 12ish – (great for siblings!)TUESDAYS (FULL)​4 – 5 pm — ages 7 – 9 5:15 – 6:15 — ages 9 – 12 Email Donna to register and pay. Space is limited. September – May only



Mommy & Me age 18 months – 5 year-olds + Caregiver

First and Third Thursday from 10am – 11am

Fee and registration:

For 2 consecutive classes and supplies: $40 for members, $50 for non-members. Register and pay by emailing Carlee



Lil’ Artist Preschool Art for 3 – 5 year-olds

Every Tuesday from 1 – 2 pm

Fee and registration:

For 4 consecutive classes and supplies: $75 for members, $85 for non-members. Register and pay by emailing Carlee.







FREE CREATIVE GATHERINGS meet new friends and hang out/create with others! … for free!!







Not Your Mama’s Book Club — March 29

Meets in our Book Nook the last Tuesday of each month from 7 – 9 pm. Led by author, Carole Townsend. Enjoy reading? You’ll have fun in our Book Club – a collection of fabulous ladies discovering new worlds through books. To learn more, ask to join the group’s Facebook page: Not Your Mama’s Book Club! or email Carole.



MONROE MAKERS

Drop in Thursdays anytime between 1 – 3 pm to hang out with other creatives. Paint angels for our ART MD kits with JoeAnn and Grace or bring your own supplies and do your own thing!



OLD TIME MUSIC OPEN JAM — February 26

Once a month on the fourth Saturday from 1 – 4 pm – You’re invited to drop by and listen … or join in and play! ​Free and open to the public. Acoustic instruments only: fiddle, guitar, banjo, mandolin, ukulele, bass.



SUNDAY WRITE IN

Every Sunday from 1:30 – 4:30 pm

This FREE Creative Gathering is open to anyone interested in writing. Feel free to drop in Sundays anytime between 1:30 – 4:30 to write in a supportive environment or chat with others about writing – hosted by writer, Barbara Barth. Bring a snack and drink if you’d like!



SOUTHERN SISTERS IN CRIME WRITING GROUP

Fourth Sunday of every other month at 3:00 — Feb 27

They are members of the National Sisters in Crime. You do not have to be a mystery writer to join, just enjoy the genre. Email Marlene Buchanan if you are interested in attending.





We’re EXCITED to try something N*E*W in 2022 … how about YOU??



TINY ART SHOW – May 26 – July 7



This is an open call to ALL artists to exhibit and sell your small works. Works must be available for purchase. For artists 18 years old or older. Works on canvas/board/paper are not to exceed 64 square inches (excluding framing). Three-Dimensional sculpture/glass/pottery etc. are not to exceed 8”h x 8”w x 8”d. Artists are welcome to enter up to six (6) original works of art and up to six per artist will be accepted.



DROP OFF: Friday and Saturday, May 20 – 21 from 11 am – 5 pm

APPLICATION FEE – $25 for up to six pieces.

Unlike our usual shows, this is a “show and sale”: pieces may be purchased and taken home during the show. Artists are encouraged to bring in new works as artwork is sold.



Find the link to the full guidelines HERE